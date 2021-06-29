News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Drink-drive charge in Ramsey for man with 'child asleep in car'

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 3:18 PM June 29, 2021    Updated: 3:21 PM June 29, 2021
Christopher Crampton, 69, has been charged with drink driving on the B1040 in Ramsey.

Christopher Crampton, 69, has been charged with drink driving on the B1040 in Ramsey. - Credit: Google Earth

A man has been charged with drink driving in an accident blackspot area while a young child was allegedly asleep in the back of the car. 

Christopher Crampton, 69, of Longlands Court, Ramsey, was arrested on June 27 and later charged. 

Police say they received reports of a car “driving erratically” along the B1040 towards Ramsey at around 6.30pm. 

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “The car was stopped on Great Whyte and a young child was found asleep in the back.  

“Thank you to the members of the public who reported their concerns to us. 

“If you suspect something isn’t right, then report information to police online at: https://bit.ly/3y5o35d“ 

Crampton has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on July 14. 

Most Read

  1. 1 London Luton Airport go ahead with fight path plans over Hunts
  2. 2 Elderly couple living on 'bombsite' due to sewage floods six months on
  3. 3 St Neots' school are double award winners
  1. 4 Man waved knife in woman’s face in crowded pub
  2. 5 Drink-drive charge in Ramsey for man with 'child asleep in car'
  3. 6 Roadworks commencing Monday, June 28
  4. 7 Hundreds pay tribute to man who 'loved St Ives'
  5. 8 Football's coming home at Hunters Down as residents cheer on England!
  6. 9 Sajid Javid confirms July 19 'Freedom Day' plan
  7. 10 Garden village will 'overload' St Neots, say readers
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ramsey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Neots High Street

New garden village on outskirts of St Neots will bring 10,000 homes

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Gerald Baldock was jailed for nine months at Cambridge Crown Court on June 18.

Jail for man who stole more than £25,000 from company

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A notice has been served by HDC to travellers who are parked up on Ernulf Academy school site.

Travellers have now left school site in St Neots

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police issued a closure notice for the house in Usher's Close in St Neots.

Police move in to close house after reports of anti-social behaviour

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon