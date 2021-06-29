Drink-drive charge in Ramsey for man with 'child asleep in car'
- Credit: Google Earth
A man has been charged with drink driving in an accident blackspot area while a young child was allegedly asleep in the back of the car.
Christopher Crampton, 69, of Longlands Court, Ramsey, was arrested on June 27 and later charged.
Police say they received reports of a car “driving erratically” along the B1040 towards Ramsey at around 6.30pm.
A Cambs police spokesperson said: “The car was stopped on Great Whyte and a young child was found asleep in the back.
“Thank you to the members of the public who reported their concerns to us.
“If you suspect something isn’t right, then report information to police online at: https://bit.ly/3y5o35d“
Crampton has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on July 14.
