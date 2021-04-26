Published: 2:37 PM April 26, 2021

Teenager caught in Huntingdon with a knife and machete to “protect himself and scare others”. - Credit: Cambs Police

A teenager was caught in Huntingdon with a machete down his trousers to “protect himself and scare others”.

Officers from the Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team were on patrol on Edison Bell Way on Friday (April 23) when they stopped Tyrone Perry and two others.

The 19-year-old admitted he was carrying a knife and officers found a machete down his trousers. He told police it was to “scare people” and for “self-defence”.

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (April 24), Perry, of Cambridge Street, Godmanchester, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and was sentenced to four months in prison.

PC Tom Russell from the team said: “This weapon, in the wrong hands, could do much more than just scare someone.

“Often people think that carrying a weapon gives them protection. What is actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increase the chances of someone being hurt.”

For more information about knife crime in Cambridgeshire and the consequences of carrying one visit https://bit.ly/3gE2Zgt