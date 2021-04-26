News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Prison for teen who carried machete in Huntingdon to 'scare people'

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 2:37 PM April 26, 2021   
Teenager caught in Huntingdon with a knife and machete to “protect himself and scare others”. 

Teenager caught in Huntingdon with a knife and machete to “protect himself and scare others”. - Credit: Cambs Police

A teenager was caught in Huntingdon with a machete down his trousers to “protect himself and scare others”. 

Officers from the Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team were on patrol on Edison Bell Way on Friday (April 23) when they stopped Tyrone Perry and two others. 

The 19-year-old admitted he was carrying a knife and officers found a machete down his trousers. He told police it was to “scare people” and for “self-defence”. 

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (April 24), Perry, of Cambridge Street, Godmanchester, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and was sentenced to four months in prison. 

PC Tom Russell from the team said: “This weapon, in the wrong hands, could do much more than just scare someone.  

“Often people think that carrying a weapon gives them protection. What is actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increase the chances of someone being hurt.” 

For more information about knife crime in Cambridgeshire and the consequences of carrying one visit https://bit.ly/3gE2Zgt 

Most Read

  1. 1 St Neots branch of Caffe Nero set to reopen after virus 'decimated' trade
  2. 2 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
  3. 3 Launching catering business was 'best decision ever'
  1. 4 Is this the ghost of a nun who haunts an old Huntingdon bridge?
  2. 5 Transporter carrying cars bursts into flames in village near St Neots
  3. 6 Hospital helipad destroyed by USAF aircraft is cleared
  4. 7 Exceptional photos sent in by our Hunts Post readers
  5. 8 Man who died in road crash is named
  6. 9 Godmanchester man used Grindr in attempt to meet ‘teenage boy’
  7. 10 Prison for teen who carried machete in Huntingdon to 'scare people'
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Poundstretcher store will be converted to homes, shops and office space.

Shops, homes and office space plan for town centre building

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Nathan Buckley, 19, of Cambridge Road

St Neots man banned from pubs for two years

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Brampton Post Office customers raised £4,375 in a tribute to postmaster David Shaw.

Brampton Post Office customers say fond farewell to postmaster

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdonshire District Council's Pathfinder House in Huntingdon.

Homes plan will 'breathe new life' into town

Julian Makey

Logo Icon