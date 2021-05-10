Huntingdon drug dealer jailed after police find messages on his phone
A Huntingdon man who was linked to drug dealing from messages on his mobile phone has been jailed for more than two years.
Officers from the Huntingdon neighbourhood team carried out a drugs warrant at Fabio Vargas’ home at The Whaddons on March 19 when they seized crack cocaine and heroin.
A mobile phone was also seized with numerous messages linking him to drug dealing.
The 31-year-old was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.
At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (May 7) Vargas was sentenced to two years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to the two offences.
PC James Ferries said: “Thanks to information received from members of the public, we were able to get a warrant to search Vargas’ home.
“As a result, Vargas is no longer selling drugs to people within the Huntingdon community and instead starting a prison sentence.
“The public are often our eyes and ears and it’s vital they continue to report information and concerns to us.”
Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should get in touch online https://bit.ly/3uBIfdo or by calling 101.