Warning after attempted dog thefts
- Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY
Reports of attempted dog thefts across Cambridgeshire have led police to urge pet owners to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
It comes amid a national rise in dog thefts and a number of attempted burglaries across the north of the county.
Between February 16 and 23, police said there were several reports of attempted burglaries and concerns around these being a precursor to dog thefts.
Detective Constable Craig Trevor said: “We have been made aware of incidents and concerns regarding potential attempted dog thefts across north Cambridgeshire, in particular the Thorney and Whittlesey areas.
“I would urge residents across the whole county to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us.
"Social media can be a great platform for providing information but it is extremely important this information is passed to us and not just shared on the internet.
“At least five reports have included seeing a blue Audi A3 in the area of the attempted burglaries and suspicious activity.
Most Read
- 1 Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 8
- 2 Man's video doorbell showed 'masked man trying his car door handle' in early hours
- 3 Plans for 120 homes on field next to former animal testing site in Houghton
- 4 Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs
- 5 Warning after attempted dog thefts
- 6 Councillors gagged by threat of 'personal litigation' ahead of farmgate debate
- 7 Huntingdon firm's oldest employee looking forward to new normal
- 8 From The Archives: A story of our relationship with pubs
- 9 Huntingdon Covid-19 response team visit Glebe Farm
- 10 Outrage as racist graffiti is daubed on Huntingdon restaurant
"Therefore I would ask members of the public to be on the lookout and report any concerns to us.”
Police advice on how to best protect pets from thieves:
- Keep an ID tag on your dog at all times
- Lock gates using bolts at the top and bottom, along with a heavy-duty padlock
- Ensure there are no places where dogs or other animals can escape or be pulled through, if they are left in a back garden
- Never leave your pet in the garden unattended
- Fit a bell or gate alarm so it makes a sound when someone opens it
- Purchase a driveway alarm so you are alerted to any visitors, these can also be used in rear gardens
- Make sure your dog is microchipped and their details are updated so that they can be returned if they are stolen and subsequently found
- Avoid leaving a dog tied up outside a shop or left alone in a car, even for a few minutes
- Take lots of photographs of your dog to prove ownership if it’s stolen and then found
- Report dog theft to police straight away
Anyone with information about a stolen dog or suspicious behaviour can report it via the force’s web chat service or by calling 101 if they do not have internet access.
For more advice visit the force’s dedicated dog theft page at https://bit.ly/38BYZIP.