Published: 1:00 PM March 8, 2021

In June 2020, Cambridgeshire Constabulary reunited two stolen dogs with their owners following a warrant in Willingham. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Reports of attempted dog thefts across Cambridgeshire have led police to urge pet owners to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

It comes amid a national rise in dog thefts and a number of attempted burglaries across the north of the county.

Between February 16 and 23, police said there were several reports of attempted burglaries and concerns around these being a precursor to dog thefts.

Detective Constable Craig Trevor said: “We have been made aware of incidents and concerns regarding potential attempted dog thefts across north Cambridgeshire, in particular the Thorney and Whittlesey areas.

“I would urge residents across the whole county to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us.

"Social media can be a great platform for providing information but it is extremely important this information is passed to us and not just shared on the internet.

“At least five reports have included seeing a blue Audi A3 in the area of the attempted burglaries and suspicious activity.

"Therefore I would ask members of the public to be on the lookout and report any concerns to us.”

Police advice on how to best protect pets from thieves:

Keep an ID tag on your dog at all times

Lock gates using bolts at the top and bottom, along with a heavy-duty padlock

Ensure there are no places where dogs or other animals can escape or be pulled through, if they are left in a back garden

Never leave your pet in the garden unattended

Fit a bell or gate alarm so it makes a sound when someone opens it

Purchase a driveway alarm so you are alerted to any visitors, these can also be used in rear gardens

Make sure your dog is microchipped and their details are updated so that they can be returned if they are stolen and subsequently found

Avoid leaving a dog tied up outside a shop or left alone in a car, even for a few minutes

Take lots of photographs of your dog to prove ownership if it’s stolen and then found

Report dog theft to police straight away

Anyone with information about a stolen dog or suspicious behaviour can report it via the force’s web chat service or by calling 101 if they do not have internet access.

For more advice visit the force’s dedicated dog theft page at https://bit.ly/38BYZIP.