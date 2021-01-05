Published: 2:50 PM January 5, 2021

Fraudsters are sending scam text messages claiming people in Cambridgeshire can have the new Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to get their bank details.

Police are warning residents to stay alert of the scammers trying to take advantage of the pandemic to commit fraud.

The bogus text message states that they are entitled to a vaccine and to receive more information they should “click on the link”.

“Once clicked, you are taken to a webpage, which is branded to look like a genuine NHS page, which requests to see 'proof of ownership of address' in the form of your bank account, sort code and a full bank card number,” say Cambridgeshire Police.

“Please do not give your bank or card details to make payment for a vaccine or to prove your residential address.

“Coronavirus vaccines are free and the NHS will not ask for any money or bank details.”