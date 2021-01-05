News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Police warn of fraudsters sending fake texts about Covid-19 vaccinations

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 2:50 PM January 5, 2021   
Covid-19 vaccine

Police warn of fraudsters sending fake texts about Covid-19 vaccinations. - Credit: PA IMAGES

Fraudsters are sending scam text messages claiming people in Cambridgeshire can have the new Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to get their bank details. 

Police are warning residents to stay alert of the scammers trying to take advantage of the pandemic to commit fraud. 

The bogus text message states that they are entitled to a vaccine and to receive more information they should “click on the link”. 

“Once clicked, you are taken to a webpage, which is branded to look like a genuine NHS page, which requests to see 'proof of ownership of address' in the form of your bank account, sort code and a full bank card number,” say Cambridgeshire Police. 

“Please do not give your bank or card details to make payment for a vaccine or to prove your residential address.  

You may also want to watch:

“Coronavirus vaccines are free and the NHS will not ask for any money or bank details.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 More vaccine sites available in Huntingdonshire soon
  2. 2 Dangerous drunk driver jailed after swerving across roads in two mile police chase
  3. 3 Roadworks in Huntingdon for week commencing January 4
  1. 4 Christmas floods worst than flooding in 1998 say environment agency
  2. 5 Prime minister to make televised address tonight as Covid cases rise
  3. 6 Hunts decking company transforms garden of St Ives' glitter lady Kate
  4. 7 Former Red Cross building will be new community centre for St Neots
  5. 8 Hunts Post readers send us their flooding pics
  6. 9 Our fundraising heroes of Huntingdonshire that took 2020 by storm
  7. 10 Looking Back: A brief history of Godmanchester

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Approval granted for new homes at Wintringham in St Neots

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

St Ives couple left devastated after house completely floods two days...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Covid cases spike in people under 60 in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Photos show the extent of flooding across Huntingdonshire

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon