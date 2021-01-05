Police warn of fraudsters sending fake texts about Covid-19 vaccinations
- Credit: PA IMAGES
Fraudsters are sending scam text messages claiming people in Cambridgeshire can have the new Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to get their bank details.
Police are warning residents to stay alert of the scammers trying to take advantage of the pandemic to commit fraud.
The bogus text message states that they are entitled to a vaccine and to receive more information they should “click on the link”.
“Once clicked, you are taken to a webpage, which is branded to look like a genuine NHS page, which requests to see 'proof of ownership of address' in the form of your bank account, sort code and a full bank card number,” say Cambridgeshire Police.
“Please do not give your bank or card details to make payment for a vaccine or to prove your residential address.
You may also want to watch:
“Coronavirus vaccines are free and the NHS will not ask for any money or bank details.”
Most Read
- 1 More vaccine sites available in Huntingdonshire soon
- 2 Dangerous drunk driver jailed after swerving across roads in two mile police chase
- 3 Roadworks in Huntingdon for week commencing January 4
- 4 Christmas floods worst than flooding in 1998 say environment agency
- 5 Prime minister to make televised address tonight as Covid cases rise
- 6 Hunts decking company transforms garden of St Ives' glitter lady Kate
- 7 Former Red Cross building will be new community centre for St Neots
- 8 Hunts Post readers send us their flooding pics
- 9 Our fundraising heroes of Huntingdonshire that took 2020 by storm
- 10 Looking Back: A brief history of Godmanchester