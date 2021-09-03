Published: 7:00 PM September 3, 2021

Vehicles stopped on the A14 near Huntingdon – some due to “major safety issues”. - Credit: Cambs Police

Twenty vehicles were stopped on the A14 near Huntingdon – some due to “major safety issues” ranging from cracked windscreens to faulty brakes.

Police targeted cars and vans on the main route just outside of Ellington yesterday (September 2).

Some were seized due to lack of documents or safety issues as part of their work to rural crime work to keep areas of Cambridgeshire safe.

Vehicles stopped on the A14 near Huntingdon – some due to “major safety issues”. - Credit: Cambs Police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Our officers teamed up with partners to conduct a day of action on the A14 focussed on targeting unroadworthy vehicles.

“More than 20 vehicles were stopped and offences dealt with included defective tyres, faulty brakes, a severely cracked windscreen, a badly damaged trailer, driving with no insurance, no licence and using a mobile phone whilst driving.

“The day was part of ongoing efforts to make the roads safer for everyone.”