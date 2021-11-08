News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Driving uninsured is not an invisible crime

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:41 AM November 8, 2021
Updated: 11:25 AM November 8, 2021
Police are warning people that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime

Police are warning people that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime

Over 3,500 letters have been sent by the Road Policing Unit so far this year to motorists who have been detected driving without insurance in Cambridgeshire.   

The figure has been shared as part of a national Drive Insured campaign this month to highlight that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime.

In total, 3,586 letters have been issued by the force as part of Operation Tutelage since the start of the year with two thirds of recipients subsequently taking out insurance.

Acting Detective Sergeant Justin Smyth, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “For some people, insuring their vehicle has slipped their mind and we thank everyone who has taken the right steps to insure their vehicle after receiving a letter.

"Driving without insurance is not a matter of out of sight, out of mind. It is a crime we can easily detect and we will take action.

“Proactively contacting motorists in this way helps to improve the safety of the county’s roads and allows officers to focus resources on tackling persistent offenders who intentionally drive without insurance.”

Motorists driving without insurance face a minimum fine of £300 and six penalty points on their license. Check your vehicle is insured via the Motor Insurers’ Bureau database.

