Do you recognise any of these items stolen in burglaries?
Published: 7:49 AM August 28, 2021 Updated: 7:55 AM August 28, 2021
- Credit: CAMBS POLICE
Police are looking for the rightful owners of a haul of suspected stolen items.
The items are believed to have been stolen during burglaries in the last 12 to 18 months.
Detective Constable Lisa Bacon, from Cambridgeshire police, said: “Please get in touch if you know who these items belong to or if they are yours.”
Go to the Cambridgeshire Constabulary Facebook page to see the full selection of photos of the stolen goods recovered.
Contact us on live chat quoting crime references 35/53821/21, 35/53483/21, 35/50781/21 and 35/27983/21. Those without internet access should call 101.