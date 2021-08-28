News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Do you recognise any of these items stolen in burglaries?

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:49 AM August 28, 2021    Updated: 7:55 AM August 28, 2021
These items were stolen in burglaries in Cambridgeshire

Police are appealing for people to come forward to claim items found in burglaries. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Police are looking for the rightful owners of a haul of suspected stolen items.

The items are believed to have been stolen during burglaries in the last 12 to 18 months.

Detective Constable Lisa Bacon, from Cambridgeshire police, said: “Please get in touch if you know who these items belong to or if they are yours.”

Police have recovered items stolen in burglaries over the last 12 to 18 months.

Police have recovered items stolen in burglaries over the last 12 to 18 months. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

These are some of the items recovered by police in burglaries.

These are some of the items recovered by police in burglaries. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Do you recognise any of these items stolen in Cambridgeshire?

Do you recognise any of these stolen items? - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Go to the Cambridgeshire Constabulary Facebook page to see the full selection of photos of the stolen goods recovered.

Contact us on live chat quoting crime references 35/53821/21, 35/53483/21, 35/50781/21 and 35/27983/21. Those without internet access should call 101.


