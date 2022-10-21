CCTV appeal for two men in connection to £130 fuel theft
Published: 10:24 AM October 21, 2022
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a bilking at a filling station in St Ives.
At about 3.40pm on Tuesday, September 27, about £130 of diesel was stolen from the Esso MFG on London Road.
A van with false number plates was driven onto the forecourt, filled up with fuel and then driven away.
Anyone with information or who recognises the men should report it on the force website using reference 35/71678/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.