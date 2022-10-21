Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

CCTV appeal for two men in connection to £130 fuel theft

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:24 AM October 21, 2022
A CCTV image of one of the men police would like to speak to in connection to a bilking offence in St Ives filling.

A CCTV image of one of the men police would like to speak to in connection to £130 worth of diesel being stolen from a St Ives filling station. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridgeshire police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a bilking at a filling station in St Ives.

At about 3.40pm on Tuesday, September 27, about £130 of diesel was stolen from the Esso MFG on London Road.

A CCTV image of the van and both men police want to speak to in connection to a fuel theft.

A CCTV image of the van and both men police want to speak to in connection to a fuel theft. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A van with false number plates was driven onto the forecourt, filled up with fuel and then driven away.

Anyone with information or who recognises the men should report it on the force website using reference 35/71678/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.  

