Two caravans and two cars were recovered by Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Police in a burglary operation. - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Four suspected stolen vehicles have been recovered by both Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire police investigating a string of burglaries.

Two people were arrested following the burglary operation on Tuesday (October 25) from an address in Hill Lane, Upper Caldecote.

Officers recovered two caravans, two cars, thousands of pounds in cash, and an assortment of other suspected stolen items.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of burglary, money laundering and theft, while a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and money laundering.

Police also seized a number of dogs over welfare concerns.

Superintendent Ian Taylor from Bedfordshire Police said: “These are some really important seizures, and we will be working hard to trace the owners of all the items we have recovered following this operation.

“I hope this sends a strong message that we will pour significant time and resources into tackling burglary and securing justice for victims of this highly intrusive crime, whilst seeking to bring those responsible to justice.”

Both men have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about burglary offenders is asked to contact police via www.beds.police.uk/ro/report or www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

You can also report information via Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.