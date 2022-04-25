Levi Smith, of Clark Drive in St Ives, is wanted on a recall to prison. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police are on the look-out for a 27-year-old from St Ives who is wanted on recall to prison.

Levi Smith, of Clark Drive in St Ives, is wanted on a recall to prison having failed to comply with the conditions of his release for a robbery conviction.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Anyone who believes they have seen Smith or know their whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”