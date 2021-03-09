Two arrests after Cambs 'first magic mushroom factory' found in Huntingdon
- Credit: Cambs Police
Cambridgeshire’s 'first magic mushroom factory' was discovered by police in a Huntingdon house.
Two people were arrested after the Class A drug was found alongside a cannabis cultivation this morning (March 9).
Cambs police say it is “the first known magic mushroom factory” in the county.
The wild mushrooms with hallucinogenic effects, are a controlled drug under the misuse of drugs act 1971.
In a post on Policing Huntingdonshire, it read: “Your local neighbourhood officers have conducted a warrant under the misuse of drugs act, in Huntingdon this morning.
“On entering the property, officers located a Cannabis cultivation along with Cambridgeshire’s first known Magic Mushroom factory.
“A 24 year old female and a 26 year old male currently remain in custody after being arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.
“Officers will continue to make Huntingdon a Hostile place for drug supply.”
If you suspect drug dealing in your area, you can report it to police online at: https://bit.ly/3baylZc