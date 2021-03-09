Published: 5:37 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 5:42 PM March 9, 2021

Cambridgeshire’s 'first magic mushroom factory' was discovered by police in Huntingdon. - Credit: Cambs Police

Cambridgeshire’s 'first magic mushroom factory' was discovered by police in a Huntingdon house.

Two people were arrested after the Class A drug was found alongside a cannabis cultivation this morning (March 9).

Cambs police say it is “the first known magic mushroom factory” in the county.

The wild mushrooms with hallucinogenic effects, are a controlled drug under the misuse of drugs act 1971.

In a post on Policing Huntingdonshire, it read: “Your local neighbourhood officers have conducted a warrant under the misuse of drugs act, in Huntingdon this morning.

“On entering the property, officers located a Cannabis cultivation along with Cambridgeshire’s first known Magic Mushroom factory.

“A 24 year old female and a 26 year old male currently remain in custody after being arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Cannabis plants were also found during the raid. - Credit: Cambs Police

“Officers will continue to make Huntingdon a Hostile place for drug supply.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, you can report it to police online at: https://bit.ly/3baylZc