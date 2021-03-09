Published: 10:54 AM March 9, 2021

Drugs bust and arrest for wanted man in St Neots crime crackdown during the first week in March. - Credit: Cambs Police

Catching criminals on the run and seizing 47 wraps of suspected cocaine - that could have led to 150 drug deals - were all part of the first week in March for police in St Neots.

Neighbourhood officers firstly stopped a man who had fled the country on his return to the UK.

“We received information that a wanted male who had fled the country was returning so gladly welcomed him back giving him priority off the plane and a free ride in our police van straight to Cambridge custody cells,” a post on Policing Huntingdonshire read.

Then on Friday police stopped a man and seized 47 wraps of suspected cocaine.

These wraps were subdivided into three further deals making around 150 deals.

The man had attempted to run off through Priory Park when police dogs came to the rescue.

He was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A, possession of an offensive weapon, obstruct a s23 misuse of drug search and assault an emergency worker.

He remains in custody at Thorpewood Police Station.

Earlier in the day, officers also attended two addresses in Tebbutts Road to issue a section 8 notice.

This is a notice which allows officers to pursue individuals who are involved in cuckooing vulnerable adults addresses to deal drugs.