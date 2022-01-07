Seventeen people were arrested for drink driving in Hunts during December. - Credit: Hunts Police

A crackdown on drink or drug drivers in Huntingdonshire has seen police arrest 17 people in December – three following accidents on the roads.

Cambridgeshire police say that many of the arrests came from reports from members of the public.

Seventeen people were arrested for drink driving - three people following accidents - and 14 people were charged with drink drive offences.

Six people were sentenced with total disqualifications of nine years and 10 months, plus eight weeks in prison.

It follows the force's campaign launched in the lead up to Christmas for people to report drivers acting odd on the roads.

A police spokesperson said: “Thank you for your help to keep our Cambridgeshire roads safe!

“Report a drink or drug driver to us using our confidential hotline 0800 032 0845, available 24/7. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.”

Read more on the drink drive campaign on the force website at: bit.ly/3sYmIO9