Police investigation closed into deaths of two men in Hunts village
- Credit: Cambs Police
A police investigation into the death of two men in a Huntingdonshire village has concluded that no one else was involved.
James Hunter, 62, was found with head injuries in Covington Road, Tilbrook, on December 15 and died three days later in hospital.
Another man, in his 50s, also died at the scene on December 15.
Cambridgeshire Police were treating the death of Mr Hunter as suspicious, but the other as non-suspicious, and said they were not looking for anyone else.
Files on both deaths have now been handed to the coroner, the force said.
You may also want to watch:
A post mortem carried out on December 19 concluded Mr Hunter died as a result of traumatic head injuries.
Officers attended the scene, along with paramedics and the air ambulance.
Most Read
- 1 Man who invited children to use his hot tub breached police order
- 2 Hotel Chocolat gets go-ahead to expand working hours
- 3 Driver clocked at 130mph on A1 in Huntingdonshire with young children in the car
- 4 Tributes and messages for well known GP Richard Rushton
- 5 Covid cases highest in Hunts since pandemic began, new figures reveal
- 6 Virtual meeting set to take place for Huntingdon residents
- 7 Huntingdon bed firm has offered store space for vaccine centre
- 8 Here are this week's Readers' Photos
- 9 St Ives counting down the days to rugby's return after making several new signings
- 10 More vaccine sites available in Huntingdonshire soon