News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Police investigation closed into deaths of two men in Hunts village

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:48 AM January 12, 2021   
James Hunter

James Hunter's death is no longer being treated as suspicious. - Credit: Cambs Police

A police investigation into the death of two men in a Huntingdonshire village has concluded that no one else was involved. 

James Hunter, 62, was found with head injuries in Covington Road, Tilbrook, on December 15 and died three days later in hospital. 

Another man, in his 50s, also died at the scene on December 15. 

Cambridgeshire Police were treating the death of Mr Hunter as suspicious, but the other as non-suspicious, and said they were not looking for anyone else. 

Files on both deaths have now been handed to the coroner, the force said. 

You may also want to watch:

A post mortem carried out on December 19 concluded Mr Hunter died as a result of traumatic head injuries. 

Officers attended the scene, along with paramedics and the air ambulance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who invited children to use his hot tub breached police order
  2. 2 Hotel Chocolat gets go-ahead to expand working hours
  3. 3 Driver clocked at 130mph on A1 in Huntingdonshire with young children in the car
  1. 4 Tributes and messages for well known GP Richard Rushton
  2. 5 Covid cases highest in Hunts since pandemic began, new figures reveal
  3. 6 Virtual meeting set to take place for Huntingdon residents
  4. 7 Huntingdon bed firm has offered store space for vaccine centre
  5. 8 Here are this week's Readers' Photos
  6. 9 St Ives counting down the days to rugby's return after making several new signings
  7. 10 More vaccine sites available in Huntingdonshire soon

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mum who lost children in St Neots house fire thanks public

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Marquee erected outside St Neots GP centre to help deliver Covid-19 vaccine

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Video

Lorry overturns closing B660 in Ramsey St Mary's

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

GP surgeries in St Neots to roll out vaccines

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon