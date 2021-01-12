Published: 9:48 AM January 12, 2021

James Hunter's death is no longer being treated as suspicious. - Credit: Cambs Police

A police investigation into the death of two men in a Huntingdonshire village has concluded that no one else was involved.

James Hunter, 62, was found with head injuries in Covington Road, Tilbrook, on December 15 and died three days later in hospital.

Another man, in his 50s, also died at the scene on December 15.

Cambridgeshire Police were treating the death of Mr Hunter as suspicious, but the other as non-suspicious, and said they were not looking for anyone else.

Files on both deaths have now been handed to the coroner, the force said.

You may also want to watch:

A post mortem carried out on December 19 concluded Mr Hunter died as a result of traumatic head injuries.

Officers attended the scene, along with paramedics and the air ambulance.