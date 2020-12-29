News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Eighty-four arrests - and speeding driver at 120mph - during police crime crackdown

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 5:30 PM December 29, 2020   
Arrests in Huntingdonshire

Speeding driver, four threats to kill and 27 alleged assaults were part of 84 arrests in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: Cambs Police

A speeding driver clocked at 120mph, four threats to kill and 27 alleged assaults were part of 84 arrests in Huntingdonshire this Christmas. 

Police working across the district posted the update this morning (December 29). 

On Christmas Day an Audi driver was stopped by officers from the Road Policing Unit near Fenstanton. 

In a post on Policing Huntingdonshire it read: “This Audi caught our attention as it sped past one of our unmarked cars at 120mph. 

“Quiet roads are no excuse for speeding and the driver has since earned himself a day at court.” 

It came as police made 84 arrests across the district over the festive period. 

“84 people were on the naughty list this Christmas and treated to a stay in our custody cells,” a post read. 

“Top arrests were: 27 for assault 11 for drink/drug driving nine for criminal damage, six for warrant/recall to prison, four for threats to kill.” 

