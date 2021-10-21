Published: 10:33 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM October 21, 2021

Man to appear in court after smashing in a police car window with a Sledgehammer. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man is due to appear in court after using a sledgehammer to smash in a police car window.

Yesterday October 20, on Ambury Road in Huntingdon, the Huntingdon neighbourhood team spotted a man walking with a sledgehammer.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that nobody was hurt, but that their police car window was smashed in.

He is now due to appear in court in connection with the incident.

Sledgehammer that was seized by Cambridgeshire Police. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

In a Twitter post, Cambridgeshire police said: “The Huntingdon neighbourhood team were in Ambury Road yesterday when they spotted a man walking with a sledgehammer.

“Thankfully no one was hurt but their police car now looks like this and a man is due to appear in court in connection.”