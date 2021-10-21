Man to appear in court after smashing police car window with sledgehammer
Published: 10:33 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM October 21, 2021
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man is due to appear in court after using a sledgehammer to smash in a police car window.
Yesterday October 20, on Ambury Road in Huntingdon, the Huntingdon neighbourhood team spotted a man walking with a sledgehammer.
Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that nobody was hurt, but that their police car window was smashed in.
He is now due to appear in court in connection with the incident.
In a Twitter post, Cambridgeshire police said: “The Huntingdon neighbourhood team were in Ambury Road yesterday when they spotted a man walking with a sledgehammer.
You may also want to watch:
“Thankfully no one was hurt but their police car now looks like this and a man is due to appear in court in connection.”
Most Read
- 1 Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding
- 2 Man who burgled his own father’s home is sentenced
- 3 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
- 4 Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k
- 5 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
- 6 Axe seized and two people charged for drink driving in St Ives
- 7 'Trolley waits' hit high for trust that oversees Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- 8 Diners at St Ives pub help raise £8k for hospitality charity
- 9 Moving day for Black Cat Radio
- 10 Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion