More than £200 taken in Post Office robbery

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:22 PM October 24, 2022
A robber made off with £240 from the Oak Tree convenience store and Post Office on October 21.

A robber made off with £240 from the Oak Tree convenience store and Post Office on October 21. - Credit: Google

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for information after a robber made off with more than £200 from a shop in Huntingdon.

The incident happened at 6.30am on Friday, October 21, at the Oak Tree convenience store and Post Office in Oak Drive, Huntingdon.

A man entered the store and picked up a few items before walking up to the counter and demanding money from the till.

The man made off on a bicycle with about £240.

Police arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the incident, and he has been released on bail until November 17.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact police via webchat or on 101 quoting crime reference number 35/76419/22 or by visiting the force website.



Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

