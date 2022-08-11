A guided bus and a cyclist were involved in a collision in St Ives on August 10 - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for information following a collision between a cyclist and a bus in St Ives, which left the cyclist with serious injuries.

The incident happened at 6.30am on August 10, where the guided busway crosses Harrison Way.

A cyclist, a man in his 70s from St Ives, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

The bus driver was uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police either online or via 101, quoting reference 101 of 10 August.