Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Cyclist left with serious injuries after bus collision in St Ives

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:11 PM August 11, 2022
A guided bus and a cyclist were involved in a collision in St Ives on August 10

A guided bus and a cyclist were involved in a collision in St Ives on August 10 - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for information following a collision between a cyclist and a bus in St Ives, which left the cyclist with serious injuries.

The incident happened at 6.30am on August 10, where the guided busway crosses Harrison Way.

A cyclist, a man in his 70s from St Ives, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

The bus driver was uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police either online or via 101, quoting reference 101 of 10 August.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Nathan Buckley was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 2.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

St Neots man who put 'fear into the lives' of his victims is jailed

Alexander Gilham

person
The B1514 Brampton Road is closed in the daytime on August 6

B1514 Brampton Road closure extended for Saturday

Alexander Gilham

person
An Ely Standard photographer captured Huntley in his car with the missing poster in the background.

Editor Debbie Davies writes about her experience in Soham 20 years ago

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Malcolm Boyle was sentenced to six years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 2.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jail for St Neots man described as 'exceptionally dangerous'

Alexander Gilham

person