News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Suspected drink and drug driver in 'serious condition' after Warboys crash

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 1:03 PM December 20, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on Ramsey Road on Friday, December 10. 

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on Ramsey Road on Friday, December 10. - Credit: Google Earth

A man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving remains in hospital in a “serious condition” after a car crashed into a ditch in Warboys. 

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Ramsey Road on Friday, December 10. 

Two people were injured when the white Vauxhall Combo Van they were travelling in crashed at about 11.40pm. 

A 27-year-old man from Fenstanton was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. He remains in a serious condition in hospital. 

PC Dominic Hyde said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us as a matter of urgency. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.” 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 35/85634/21.  

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Warboys News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shaun Chamberlain was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court.

Huntingdon man jailed thanks to eagle-eyed off-duty officer

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A St Ives man will be spending Christmas behind bars after driving his vehicle into a police car.

St Ives man to spend Christmas behind bars

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The Goldstraw business is now on St Neots High Street.

Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers

Julian Makey

person
Drug dealer Julian Davies (right) has been found guilty of stabbing and killing father-of-five Jason Cremin (left)

Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon