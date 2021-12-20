Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on Ramsey Road on Friday, December 10. - Credit: Google Earth

A man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving remains in hospital in a “serious condition” after a car crashed into a ditch in Warboys.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Ramsey Road on Friday, December 10.

Two people were injured when the white Vauxhall Combo Van they were travelling in crashed at about 11.40pm.

A 27-year-old man from Fenstanton was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

PC Dominic Hyde said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us as a matter of urgency. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 35/85634/21.