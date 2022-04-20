Video

A group of people surround the victim who was punched to the ground. He later suffered two bleeds on the brain at Bedford Hospital - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A 27-year-old man suffered two bleeds on his brain after he was assaulted in St Neots.

The victim was punched to the floor shortly after 3am on Saturday, March 19, in Market Square.

Emergency services attended, and the victim was rushed to Bedford Hospital where he suffered two bleeds on his brain.

He has since been discharged.

Cambridgeshire Police has launched an appeal following the assault.

Cambridgeshire Police released CCTV footage in the hope that they can understand more about what happened during the assault in St Neots - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Officers have released CCTV footage showing the punch, and the moment when the victim tumbles to the ground.

Witnesses with information about the assault can contact Cambridgeshire Police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 35/19271.