Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Video

St Neots assault left 27-year-old man with two bleeds on his brain

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:18 PM April 20, 2022
A group of people surround the victim (on the floor), who later suffered two bleeds on the brain at Bedford Hospital

A group of people surround the victim who was punched to the ground. He later suffered two bleeds on the brain at Bedford Hospital - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A 27-year-old man suffered two bleeds on his brain after he was assaulted in St Neots.

The victim was punched to the floor shortly after 3am on Saturday, March 19, in Market Square.

Emergency services attended, and the victim was rushed to Bedford Hospital where he suffered two bleeds on his brain.

He has since been discharged.

Cambridgeshire Police has launched an appeal following the assault.

Cambridgeshire Police released CCTV footage of the St Neots assault

Cambridgeshire Police released CCTV footage in the hope that they can understand more about what happened during the assault in St Neots - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Officers have released CCTV footage showing the punch, and the moment when the victim tumbles to the ground.

Witnesses with information about the assault can contact Cambridgeshire Police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 35/19271.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Neots News
Bedfordshire News

Don't Miss

The Corner House is on the edge of the Market Square in St Neots.

Pubs

Council revoke pub's licence over concerns about linked violence

Hannah Brown LDRS

Logo Icon
An image of Paul Bunyan, who died on Sunday.

Cambs Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash two-years after wife and daughter

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Ms Laura Hazeldine, a beloved teacher at Ernulf Academy, St Neots has died in a hit and run.

Cambs Live News | Updated

'Beautiful' and 'inspirational' St Neots mum dies in 'hit and run' in Wigan

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A custody photo of Kane Mitchell. 

Special Report

Kane Mitchell's arrival in family home sparked spiral of violence

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon