News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Man's video doorbell showed 'masked man trying his car door handle' in early hours

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 11:52 AM March 8, 2021   
Warning after crime spate in Hartford

A purse was stolen from a car in Merlin Close, Hartford, after someone had tried to get into another vehicle in the same street. - Credit: Google Earth

A masked man stole a purse from a car in Hartford after trying the door handles of another vehicle in the same street during the early hours of the morning. 

The incident took place in Merlin Close just after 3.30am on Thursday (March 4). 

Police were alerted after a resident said his video doorbell had activated and showed a “masked man trying his car door handle”. 

Officers searched the area but were unsuccessful, then a neighbour on the same street later reported a purse had been stolen from her car.  

Two separate crimes were raised.  

It comes as people are being encouraged to report any concerns or suspicious behaviour in their community as part of a new campaign to highlight crimes which may have previously gone unnoticed. 

The force’s new ‘Stay In, Speak Out’ campaign highlights the continuing coronavirus pandemic which has led to people changing where they work and more people spending increasing amounts of time at home. 

Suspicions or concerns can be reported via the force’s online web chat function here: https://bit.ly/3ruIxRB, via the online reporting forms here: https://bit.ly/3uWf4T8 or by calling 101. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 8
  2. 2 Man's video doorbell showed 'masked man trying his car door handle' in early hours
  3. 3 Plans for 120 homes on field next to former animal testing site in Houghton
  1. 4 Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs
  2. 5 Outrage as racist graffiti is daubed on Huntingdon restaurant
  3. 6 Huntingdon firm's oldest employee looking forward to new normal
  4. 7 Councillors gagged by threat of 'personal litigation' ahead of farmgate debate
  5. 8 From The Archives: A story of our relationship with pubs
  6. 9 Huntingdon Covid-19 response team visit Glebe Farm
  7. 10 Kings and Queens feature in Kimbolton's history

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dan King with his children Sadie 16, Jackson 12, Marcie10 and Tilda 8.   

Tribute to ‘inspirational ‘ teacher and family man Dan King

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Brampton Memorial Park

Police get 198 calls for Covid rule breakers - including groups in Brampton

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The man who caused this crash was banned from driving for two years.

Man's frozen windscreen caused serious crash

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Hunts police stepped as suspected drug deal was taking place.

Huntingdon man due in court for suspected drug deal charge

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon