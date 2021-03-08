Published: 11:52 AM March 8, 2021

A purse was stolen from a car in Merlin Close, Hartford, after someone had tried to get into another vehicle in the same street. - Credit: Google Earth

A masked man stole a purse from a car in Hartford after trying the door handles of another vehicle in the same street during the early hours of the morning.

The incident took place in Merlin Close just after 3.30am on Thursday (March 4).

Police were alerted after a resident said his video doorbell had activated and showed a “masked man trying his car door handle”.

Officers searched the area but were unsuccessful, then a neighbour on the same street later reported a purse had been stolen from her car.

Two separate crimes were raised.

It comes as people are being encouraged to report any concerns or suspicious behaviour in their community as part of a new campaign to highlight crimes which may have previously gone unnoticed.

The force’s new ‘Stay In, Speak Out’ campaign highlights the continuing coronavirus pandemic which has led to people changing where they work and more people spending increasing amounts of time at home.

Suspicions or concerns can be reported via the force’s online web chat function here: https://bit.ly/3ruIxRB, via the online reporting forms here: https://bit.ly/3uWf4T8 or by calling 101.