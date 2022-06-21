Luke Frederick (left) was found hiding out at Days Inn Hotel near Haddon, Cambridgeshire - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary/Archant

A fugitive from Peterborough was found hiding out in a Huntingdonshire hotel.

Luke Frederick, aged 32, was found at the Days Inn Hotel, Peterborough Services, just off the A1(M) at Haddon on March 20 this year.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary found the fugitive, who was due to spend seven years in prison for drug crimes, hiding out in the hotel when they arrived to arrest him in relation to an unrelated matter.

Bullets found in the toilet bowl in Frederick's hotel room - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Bullets found in Frederick's hotel room, analysed as part of Cambridgeshire Constabulary's investigation into the fugitive - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

He was sentenced to a further seven years in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, June 21.

Frederick, previously of Crabtree in Paston, Peterborough, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without holding a licence at the same court.

He was originally wanted by Leicestershire Police after going on the run after receiving charges for drug offences.

Frederick was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis in September 2021. He failed to attend court for his sentencing on September 24.

When police arrived at Days Inn Hotel to arrest Frederick in 2022, they engaged in a stand-off.

Frederick said: "Listen, I’ve got something I shouldn’t have and I’ve put it in a safe place."

He added: "You know what I’ve got. I’ve got a handgun like you’ve got."

Drugs in a plastic bag, found in Frederick's room - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Frederick removed the illegal items from his person and opened the door.

A search of the hotel room uncovered a self-loading handgun in two parts on the bed, as well as further parts of the gun in the toilet bowl, along with six bullets.

The toilet bowl also contained around £16,500 worth of cocaine inside a plastic bag.

Officers found a zipped bag containing about £700 worth of cannabis on a nearby table.

Detective Constable Matthew Pope, who investigated, said: "Frederick’s luck had run out when we found him hiding out at a hotel.

"He is a dangerous man who is now spending many years in prison. Drugs bring misery to our communities, not only through the associated violence, but also anti-social behaviour.

"I would urge members of the public, who are the eyes and ears of our communities, to report information to us."