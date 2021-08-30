Published: 12:19 PM August 30, 2021

Dozens of parking tickets were issued across Huntingdonshire in August. - Credit: Cambs Police

Dozens of parking tickets were issued across Huntingdonshire for drivers dumping vehicles on double yellow lines – and even on a roundabout.

Police officers from the neighbourhood teams handed out the tickets in Ramsey, St Ives and St Neots throughout August.

Hotspots in the town centres were targeted in response to concerns from residents.

MORE: Moves to tackle 'worst examples' of problem parking in Huntingdonshire

More than 30 tickets were issued for illegal parking on the Market Square in St Neots.

Fixed penalty notices were also handed out along the High Street in Ramsey and St Ives.

Four tickets were issued on Broadway, three for being parked on the roundabout.

One on a pedestrian zone in Crown Street, five in Bridge Street, three for a loading bay and one disabled bay Bridge Street.

Three for double yellow Lines in London Road and a loading bay in Market Hill.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Parking on double yellow lines and corners cause an obstruction to other road users and pedestrians.”

Police say they are also “monitoring closely” parking problems in areas of Somersham.

Parking on double yellow lines can result in a £30 fixed penalty notice.