Published: 10:58 AM October 26, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM October 26, 2021

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries in a collision at the Papworth Bypass junction near St Ives. - Credit: Google Earth

A pedestrian has been left with serious injuries following a crash on the A1198 at the Papworth bypass near St Ives.

The A1198 has been closed at its junction with the B1040 following the collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police were called just after 6.30am this morning (October 26) and the pedestrian has suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with any information should contact police via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or via 101, quoting incident 70 of today, October 26.