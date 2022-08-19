Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Man and 15-year-old boy charged with theft from St Neots Waitrose

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 2:46 PM August 19, 2022
Two people have been charged in connection with the theft of goods worth £572.08 from Waitrose in St Neots

Two people have been charged with shoplifting from the Waitrose store in St Neots.

John McDonagh, 34, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested in St Neots’ High Street by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team at about 2pm  on Thursday, August 18.

The team, who were on patrol in the area, had received a report of a suspected theft from the Huntingdonshire Business Against Crime (HBAC) ‘shopwatch’ scheme.

McDonagh, of Winslow Road, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, and the boy have both been charged with theft of goods worth £572.08 from Waitrose.

McDonagh has been bailed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on September 15, while the boy, also from Milton Keynes, has been bailed to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on  September 7.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Neots News

