Published: 4:26 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 4:27 PM May 28, 2021

A paedophile from St Neots who pretended to be a woman in a bid to persuade a man to abuse his own daughter has been handed four years in jail.

Peter Howard, of Masefield Avenue, Eaton Ford, pretended to be a 21-year-old woman on online chats with the other man between January and September 2019.

The initial investigation revealed Howard, 29, had uploaded indecent images to social media, though the age of those in the images could not be determined. He had also received category B and C indecent images of children.

A warrant was carried out at his home in September 2019 and he was arrested on suspicion of making and distributing indecent images of children.

Two laptops were seized and analysed and on them two indecent images were found - one category A and one category B. Eleven more indecent images were discovered on Howard’s iPhone.

In interview he told officers he had posed as a 21-year-old woman and had encouraged the man to sexually abuse his own daughter, adding he “got a thrill” from doing this.

He claimed he would never abuse a child “in real life” and for him it was “pure fantasy”.

More than 600 messages were found on the phone between Howard and the other man, with indecent images being shared. The man had also taken selfies and sent them to Howard, who he at the time believed to be a woman.

Howard pleaded guilty to facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence and three counts of making an indecent image of a child at a previous court hearing.

Yesterday (May 27) at Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), allowing police to manage and monitor his online behaviour and reduce the risk of harm to the public.

DC Tony Harlow, of the force’s paedophile online investigation team (POLIT), said: “Howard’s behaviour was completely inappropriate and will no doubt be shocking to many. Using the internet in this way will not be tolerated.

“A child is victimised not only when an indecent image is taken, but also every time it is viewed or shared. Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

People who are concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law: https://bit.ly/2RRNNlZ

Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry. This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours.

For more information on child abuse visit the force’s dedicated web page: https://bit.ly/3yKbSfb