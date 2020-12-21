Published: 2:55 PM December 21, 2020

More than 100 arrests were made across Cambridgeshire during a national campaign against domestic abuse.

The 16 Days of Action to End Domestic Violence campaign saw organisations from across the country come together to take a stand against abuse.

In support of the campaign, the constabulary took to social media to highlight the wealth of help available for victims who were considering speaking out.

As a result, throughout the campaign period (November 25 to December 10) the force recorded 488 domestic abuse crimes and made 102 arrests.

Detective Superintendent John Massey said: "Sadly, we've seen reports of domestic abuse steadily rise in Cambridgeshire over the past few years but we are encouraged to see victims having the confidence to speak out and seek vital support.

You may also want to watch:

"The 16 Days campaign gave us an opportunity to highlight the support available for victims, the action we take against offenders and our total commitment to safeguarding those who

"As we enter the Christmas period, when we sadly often see a rise in domestic abuse, I would urge anyone suffering to speak to us.”