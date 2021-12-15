Ten more people have been disqualified from driving this week after being caught drink driving in the county.

Police are working hard to tackle the issue across Cambridgeshire as part of their annual crackdown and are asking drivers to rethink getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Those caught were:

Ryan Crowder, 29, of Bevan Close, Huntingdon, who was stopped by officers in Priory Road, Huntingdon, on December 7. He was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit after providing a breath sample of 99. He appeared in court on Friday (10 December) where he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

Zeshaan Tariq, 27, of Meadow Grove, Peterborough, who was stopped in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, on December 7. He was found to be over the legal drink drive limit and also admitted to being a disqualified driver until 2023 and was driving while uninsured. He appeared in court on Friday (10 December) and was disqualified from driving for three years and two months and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.



Christopher O’Sullivan, 40, of Bowness Way, Peterborough, who was seen driving erratically in Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough, on December 7. He was found to be over the legal limit and appeared in court on Friday (December 10) where he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

Dawn Bradshaw, 50, of Ploverly, Peterborough, who was in collision with another vehicle on the A47, Peterborough, on December 8. She was breathalysed and found to initially be three times the drink drive limit after blowing 117 at the roadside. She appeared in court yesterday where she pleaded guilty. She is due back in court on January 31 for sentencing.

Richard Emmerson, 64, of Tydd St Mary, Wisbech, who crashed his car into a ditch on the A1101, Wisbech, on December 7. He was breathalysed and found to be twice the limit after providing a breath sample of 70. He appeared in court yesterday (December 8), where he was disqualified from driving for a year and eight months and fined £200.

Paul Burge, 57, of Lindesfarne Close, Sandy, Bedfordshire, who was caught travelling over the speed limit on the High Street, St Neots, on December 10. He was breathalysed at the roadside and found to be twice the legal drink drive limit after providing a breath sample of 83. He appeared in court yesterday (December 14) where he was disqualified from driving for one year and 8 months and fined £346.

The final two were arrested last month, but were handed driving disqualifications this week.

Kayleigh Walker, 33, of Leighton, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, who collided with two parked cars in The Dell, Peterborough, on 6 November. She was stopped by officers and failed to provide a breath sample. She appeared in court on Friday (December 10), where she was disqualified from driving for two years and six months.

Katie Green, 39, of North Street, Stanground, Peterborough, who was reported by a member of the public for drink driving on 6 November. She was arrested at a pub in Stanground and taken to Thorpe Wood custody where she was breathalysed and gave a reading of 85. She appeared in court on Friday (December 10) where she was disqualified from driving for one year and eight months and fined £600.

Matthew Ellis, 47, of Fishergate, Sutton St James, Spalding, who crashed his vehicle on Boongate roundabout, Peterborough, on 7 November. He abandoned his vehicle and failed a breathalyser test near the scene. He appeared in court on Friday (10 December), where he was disqualified from driving for one year and six months and fined £500.

Povilas Striaukas, 25, of New Barns Avenue, Ely, who was stopped by officers on Bourges Boulevard after reports that he was drink driving on 10 November. He was breathalysed and found to be twice the drink drive limit. He appeared in court on Friday (10 December), where he was disqualified from driving for one year and nine months and fined £200.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Drink driving not only endangers the life of the driver, but also other road users around them. The legal limit is 35 but we recommend staying at zero."

For information on drink driving, the law and how to report concerns to us, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3yaoI5u