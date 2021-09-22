News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
New superintendent for Hunts is familiar face from TV crime documentary

Clare Butler

Published: 7:45 AM September 22, 2021   
Superintendent Adam Gallop is now area commander for Huntingdonshire. 

Superintendent Adam Gallop – who is a familiar face from crime series 24 Hours in Police Custody – is now area commander for Huntingdonshire. 

Supt Gallop took over the role for the district along with the south of Cambridgeshire earlier this month. 

His career began at Parkside Police Station 25 years ago and has seen him work in a variety of roles including neighbourhood policing, intelligence, public protection, covert operations and most recently in the major crime unit. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Adam’s focus will include arresting the most dangerous people in the community, responding to incidents and crimes efficiently to ensure swift possible outcomes and safeguarding vulnerable people.” 

Supt Gallop was at the centre of the investigation surrounding missing Wisbech man Ricardas Puisys, who was found alive in July 2020 after five years. The story was documented on Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody. 

If you’ve got a concern you’d like to raise, contact the force at: https://bit.ly/2YBRyim 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

