Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Fraud prevention officers stepping up efforts to tackle Cybercrime in Cambs

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:00 PM March 9, 2022
Cambridgeshire police are stepping up their efforts to tackle cybercrime.

Cambridgeshire police are stepping up their efforts to tackle cybercrime. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Cambridge Constabulary have stepped up their efforts to tackle the growing threat of cybercrime in the county by increasing the number of fraud and cyber prevention officers.

Four new members have been instated within the department to work in conjunction with Nigel Sutton, the Constabulary's Fraud and Cyber Security advisor, to not only investigate cybercrime but also work to protect local community groups and businesses by raising awareness.

Nigel said: "Cybercrime is recognised as something that needs addressing, local people need protection and we are injecting time and effort to tackle the issue.

"We have a management group that is trying to identify risk and harm and identify the areas of Cambridgeshire that perhaps need extra preventative engagement."

According to data from the Action Fraud Interactive dashboard, a study carried out by cybersecurity experts ESET highlighted that in 2021, Cambridgeshire had the eighth highest rate of cybercrimes per 100,000 people in the UK.

This was a 5.5 per cent decrease from 2020 figures, illustrating a marked improvement since the added impetus to tackle cybercrime.

Nigel, however, warned that cybercrime is a national problem and that showing a fluctuation in rates can be problematic due to the complicated nature of cybercrime compared to physical crime.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug-dealing father and son jailed after £3m cocaine found in Cambs home
  2. 2 Thug who left man with bleed on brain jailed for 'random assaults'
  3. 3 Huntingdon shop owner to donate half of her profits to help Ukraine citizens
  1. 4 Woman received 'whistle blower' letters about poor medical treatment
  2. 5 Plans for community to buy village pub take a step forward
  3. 6 Full list of over 60 new road closures planned across Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 9 of the best places to get a Sunday Roast in Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 Emergency roadworks on A428 near St Neots could last for two weeks
  6. 9 Tribute for Malcolm Lyons who died unexpectedly last week
  7. 10 Love Island, TOWIE and soap stars to play footy game in Cambridgeshire

Victims of cybercrime are advised to report an incident to the Action Fraud website who will then send details to Cambridgeshire Police of reports from their area, But the data is dependent on people actively reporting crimes.

Nigel said: "In the world of cybercrime and fraud, we rely on the public to report. We call it a 21st Century crime prevention role. We analyse, manage, monitor local crimes involving the internet, mobile telephones, and we’re picking out the most vulnerable people and working with them and engaging with them and their families."

Regarding the types of cybercrime that Cambridge Constabulary is dealing with, Nigel said they have to prioritise and he warns of the more prominent types of cybercrime that the public should be aware such as phishing communication, courier fraud, and computer service fraud and also romance fraud.

Nigel is keen to provide help to the public and can and set up community engagement talks to groups.

Report cyber crime here: www.actionfraud.police.uk

Contact: CyberProtectCambs@cambs.police.uk







Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Food and Drink

Huntingdon to lose popular Sainsbury's Café in spring 2022 amid UK closures

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Aftermath of the fire in Sandwich Road, Brampton today (February 25).

Cambs Live News

Blaze rips through 'cannabis factory' house in quiet Cambridgeshire village

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A man is being sought for information following a burglary in St Ives. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Purse stolen from woman in Bluntisham near St Ives

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Paul Westerman of Cambridgeshire-based RBR Legflow appeared on BBC Dragon's Den.

Cambs Live News

Cambs entrepreneur who 'died' before his wedding appears on Dragon's Den

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon