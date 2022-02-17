Rolex watches and designer clothes seized as drug dealer, 22, is jailed
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A 22-year-old drug dealer’s Rolex watches and designer clothes have been seized after he was jailed for nearly four years following a £40,000 drugs bust.
Nelson Smith, of Cambridge Road, St Neots, was found with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and cocaine when local neighbourhood officers conducted a warrant at his home on January 12.
They discovered cannabis and cocaine worth almost £40,000, thousands of pounds in cash and paraphernalia associated with drug dealing.
They also found two Rolex watches, other designer jewellery, clothing and shoes made by Versace, Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton and Giuseppe Zanotti.
Before he was arrested Smith pushed an officer from behind, causing the man to hit his head on a caravan.
Smith admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and assaulting an emergency worker.
On Monday (February 14) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for three years and ten months.
PC Abbie McQuaid said: “These substances cause misery for people trapped in addiction. I’m pleased they are now off the street and Smith is serving his sentence.
“As well as the physical harm drugs cause, they are often associated with other crimes in our neighbourhoods such as violence, anti-social behaviour and burglary.”