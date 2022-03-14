A neglected goat and several geese were rescued by police in Cambridgeshire today (Monday March 14).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary attended a property near Warboys this morning following reports of animal neglect.

The conditions which the geese were rescued from. - Credit: Cambs Cops

Officers from the RCAT (Rural Crime Action Team) attended the property with the RSPCA and assisted in seizing 11 neglected geese and a goat.

Some of the geese which were rescued today (March 14). - Credit: Cambs Cops

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The animals were rescued after a member of the public reported concerns for their welfare. They have now been taken to a place of safety and work is ongoing to identify their owner.”

The geese and a goat were rescued by the Rural Crime Action Team and the RSPCA. - Credit: Cambs Cops

The animals will now receive veterinary care while the RSPCA continues with their investigation.

One goat was also seized by the RSPCA following reports of neglect. - Credit: Cambs Cops



