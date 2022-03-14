Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Neglected geese and goat rescued in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 2:35 PM March 14, 2022
Updated: 2:44 PM March 14, 2022
Cambridgeshire police worked alongside the RSPCA to rescue neglected animals. 

Cambridgeshire police worked alongside the RSPCA to rescue neglected animals. - Credit: Archant

A neglected goat and several geese were rescued by police in Cambridgeshire today (Monday March 14).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary attended a property near Warboys this morning following reports of animal neglect.  

The conditions which the geese were rescued from. 

The conditions which the geese were rescued from. - Credit: Cambs Cops

Officers from the RCAT (Rural Crime Action Team) attended the property with the RSPCA and assisted in seizing 11 neglected geese and a goat.  

Some of the geese which were rescued today (March 14). 

Some of the geese which were rescued today (March 14). - Credit: Cambs Cops

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The animals were rescued after a member of the public reported concerns for their welfare. They have now been taken to a place of safety and work is ongoing to identify their owner.”

The geese and a goat were rescued by the Rural Crime Action Team and the RSPCA.

The geese and a goat were rescued by the Rural Crime Action Team and the RSPCA. - Credit: Cambs Cops

The animals will now receive veterinary care while the RSPCA continues with their investigation. 

One goat was also seized by the RSPCA following reports of neglect. 

One goat was also seized by the RSPCA following reports of neglect. - Credit: Cambs Cops


Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire
Warboys News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Callum Lenk, Jason Lenk and a holdall which contained 17kg of cocaine at Callum's house in Haddenham, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live News

Drug-dealing father and son jailed after £3m cocaine found in Cambs home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Julie Turner, the owner of Elizabeth's Sofa and Mattress and Bedding Outlet, sitting within the store.

Charity News

Huntingdon shop owner to donate half of her profits to help Ukraine...

Alexander Gilham

person
Jai for St Neots thug Andrew Cate

Cambridge Crown Court

Thug who left man with bleed on brain jailed for 'random assaults'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Marilyn Smith should have received a Tetanus booster jab after injuring her leg. 

Health Care

Woman received 'whistle blower' letters about poor medical treatment

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon