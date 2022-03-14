Neglected geese and goat rescued in Cambridgeshire
Published: 2:35 PM March 14, 2022
Updated: 2:44 PM March 14, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A neglected goat and several geese were rescued by police in Cambridgeshire today (Monday March 14).
Cambridgeshire Constabulary attended a property near Warboys this morning following reports of animal neglect.
Officers from the RCAT (Rural Crime Action Team) attended the property with the RSPCA and assisted in seizing 11 neglected geese and a goat.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The animals were rescued after a member of the public reported concerns for their welfare. They have now been taken to a place of safety and work is ongoing to identify their owner.”
The animals will now receive veterinary care while the RSPCA continues with their investigation.