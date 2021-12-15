Two drivers arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside test
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside test.
Cambridgeshire Police posted this morning that over last night December 14 and the night before December 13 they have been carrying out rural patrols alongside the local farming community.
This is across some of the more remote villages in the community including Stonely, Kimbolton, Staughton, Gamlingay, Abbotsley and the Gransdens.
In a Facebook Post Cambridgeshire Police said: “A number of vehicles were proactively stopped and checked.
“Two vehicles seized for no insurance and the drivers reported.
“Two drivers arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside test.
“Which areas should our patrols focus on next?
“Tell us here: https://orlo.uk/8ThIu
Most Read
- 1 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
- 2 Huntingdon man jailed thanks to eagle-eyed off-duty officer
- 3 Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing since Saturday
- 4 Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers
- 5 Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row
- 6 St Ives man to spend Christmas behind bars
- 7 Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation
- 8 Covid-19 vaccination centre to reopen amid rise in Omicron cases
- 9 Jail for drug dealer after officers find ball of crack cocaine on sofa
- 10 How many people have taken Covid booster jab in Cambridgeshire?