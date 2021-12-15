News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Two drivers arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside test

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:01 PM December 15, 2021
Two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving

Two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside test. 

Cambridgeshire Police posted this morning that over last night December 14 and the night before December 13 they have been carrying out rural patrols alongside the local farming community. 

This is across some of the more remote villages in the community including Stonely, Kimbolton, Staughton, Gamlingay, Abbotsley and the Gransdens. 

One of the cars pulled over

One of the cars pulled over - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

In a Facebook Post Cambridgeshire Police said: “A number of vehicles were proactively stopped and checked. 

“Two vehicles seized for no insurance and the drivers reported. 

Police whilst out on Patrol

Police whilst out on Patrol - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Two drivers arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside test. 

“Which areas should our patrols focus on next? 

“Tell us here: https://orlo.uk/8ThIu

