Breaking
Murder investigation launched in St Ives following death of woman
- Credit: Google Earth
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in St Ives today (February 22).
Police were called at 7.30am with reports of a sudden death at a property in Norris Road.
A 40-year-old man from St Ives has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
No one else was injured and a cordon remains in place in Norris Road.
Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, said: "Our thoughts go out to this woman's family and loved ones at this difficult time.
"I would like to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues.
“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us, if they have not already done so."
Most Read
- 1 Next steps announced on Huntingdonshire holding stack
- 2 Village Focus: Somerham boasts classic cars and a beautiful old church
- 3 Fears £100m repayment from This Land could be 'Never Land'
- 4 First look at new Huntingdon Fire Station that boasts ‘major upgrade’ for county
- 5 Laboratory technician and historian among 16 new police recruits
- 6 Plans to redevelop Hinchingbrooke Hospital's operating theatre
- 7 Heart-in-a-box revolutionary surgery at Royal Papworth
- 8 Hunt is on for flytippers who dumped this huge pile of rubbish on B1046
- 9 Yelling: Strong community spirit in tiny village with big heart
- 10 From The Archives: Cottage converted to new Ramsey museum
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or via web-chat quoting incident 47 of February 22.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.