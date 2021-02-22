Breaking

Published: 4:23 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 4:26 PM February 22, 2021

Murder investigation launched following sudden death at a property in Norris Road. - Credit: Google Earth

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in St Ives today (February 22).

Police were called at 7.30am with reports of a sudden death at a property in Norris Road.

A 40-year-old man from St Ives has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

No one else was injured and a cordon remains in place in Norris Road.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, said: "Our thoughts go out to this woman's family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"I would like to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us, if they have not already done so."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or via web-chat quoting incident 47 of February 22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.