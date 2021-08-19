News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Local MP ‘very pleased’ with financial pledge to tackle domestic abuse and stalking

Tom Henman

Published: 10:06 PM August 19, 2021   
Shailesh Vara

Shailesh Vara - Credit: Parliament

The MP for North West Cambridgeshire has welcomed the news that £300,000 of funding has been granted in helping prevent domestic abuse and stalking in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Shailesh Vera said he was “very pleased” of the successful bid for the Home Office Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Fund, spearheaded by both the Suzy Lamplugh Trust and Respect charities.

The funding will be used to facilitate early intervention programmes, to prevent culprits from re-offending. Victims will continue to receive support through Independent Domestic Violence Advocates.

Mr Vera added: “These crimes have devastating impacts upon victims, and it is crucial that local authorities have the resources and tools to lead effective prevention and early intervention programmes.

“The Home Office-funded nationwide programme to prevent perpetrators from re-offending will help to give confidence to the community that provisions are in place to support the prevention of domestic abuse and stalking.”

Peterborough News
Cambridgeshire

