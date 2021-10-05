Published: 4:33 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM October 5, 2021

Motorcyclist Edward Greig, 60 from Wellingborough died on an A1 slip road near St Neots yesterday afternoon, October 4. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The family of a man who died after a collision near St Neots have paid tribute to him, describing him as a “friend to many."

Officers were called at 12.43pm yesterday (October 4) to the B645 slip road of the A1 northbound, with reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike.

They attended together with firefighters and paramedics, but Edward Greig, aged 60, of Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough, died at the scene.

His family have paid tribute to him, adding in a statement: “Eddie Greig was a loving husband, dad, granddad and brother. A friend to many, Eddie is going to be leaving a very big hole in a lot of people’s lives.”