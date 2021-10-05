News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Family pay tribute to grandfather, 60, killed in A1 motorcycle crash

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:33 PM October 5, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM October 5, 2021
Motorcyclist Edward Greig, 60 from Wellingborough died on an A1 slip road near St Neots

Motorcyclist Edward Greig, 60 from Wellingborough died on an A1 slip road near St Neots yesterday afternoon, October 4. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The family of a man who died after a collision near St Neots have paid tribute to him, describing him as a “friend to many."

Officers were called at 12.43pm yesterday (October 4) to the B645 slip road of the A1 northbound, with reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike.

They attended together with firefighters and paramedics, but Edward Greig, aged 60, of Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough, died at the scene.

His family have paid tribute to him, adding in a statement: “Eddie Greig was a loving husband, dad, granddad and brother. A friend to many, Eddie is going to be leaving a very big hole in a lot of people’s lives.” 

Cambs Live
Huntingdon News

