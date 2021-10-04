Breaking
Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots
- Credit: Google Earth
A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a serious collision near St Neots.
A man in his 60s from Wellingborough, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on the B645 slip road of the A1 Northbound, this afternoon (October 4)
Officers were called at 12.43pm with reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike.
Officers, firefighters and paramedics have been at the scene.
The B645 slip road to the A1 is closed and is likely to remain closed for some time.
There are also currently delays to the A1.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time.
Anyone with any information should contact us via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or 101 quoting incident 217 of 4 October.