News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Breaking

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:29 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM October 4, 2021
A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a serious collision near St Neots on the B645 slip road of the A1 Northbound. 

A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a serious collision near St Neots on the B645 slip road of the A1 Northbound. - Credit: Google Earth

A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a serious collision near St Neots.  

A man in his 60s from Wellingborough, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on the B645 slip road of the A1 Northbound, this afternoon (October 4) 

Officers were called at 12.43pm with reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike. 

Officers, firefighters and paramedics have been at the scene.  

The B645 slip road to the A1 is closed and is likely to remain closed for some time.  

There are also currently delays to the A1.  

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or seek alternate routes. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock  
  2. 2 Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots
  3. 3 Serious motorbike crash closes A1 slip road near St Neots
  1. 4 Injunction hearing to remove Camp Beagle protestors
  2. 5 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
  3. 6 Love Island stars go down a storm at night club launch 
  4. 7 12 years jail for ‘incredibly dangerous’ man who struck fear into ex-partner 
  5. 8 Magpas air ambulance base approved despite noise concerns
  6. 9 Teacher to run London Marathon in memory of inspirational St Neots teen
  7. 10 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information should contact us via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or 101 quoting incident 217 of 4 October.

Cambs Live
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bevis Smith from St Neots was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday September 27. 

Cambs Live

St Neots rapist jailed for 11 years

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Former male model Jesse Burgess has bought the Old Grammar School site in St Ives. 

Cambs Live

Former Vogue and GQ model buys historic landmark in Cambridgeshire

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The shop Pandora has now closed 

Cambs Live

Pandora in Huntingdon has closed down

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Brian Rudgley was initially arrested after police received reports of a sexual assault against a child.

Cambs Live

Retired teacher, 82, charged with sexual offences against a child

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon