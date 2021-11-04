Emma van der Avoird and her daughter Khiana van der Avoird of Little Paxton died on Monday November 1. - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Tributes have been paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash on the A421 westbound between the Black Cat roundabout and the A428.

On Monday November 1, shortly after 8am, a van, a car and a HGV lorry were involved in the collision.

Emma van der Avoird, 55, and her daughter Khiana van der Avoird, 16, of Little Paxton near St Neots, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to Emma and Khiana, in a statement, the family said: “Our family is overcome with sadness and grief at Emma and Khiana’s death in such tragic circumstances.

“They were both vibrant, strong and forthright people. Emma was on her way to take Khiana to Bedford Modern School, where she was a bright and popular student.

“Emma and Khiana were as close as any mother and daughter could be. Emma was a devoted mother who had poured her heart and soul into caring for Khiana since the sudden death of their husband and father Ed 10 years ago.

“Khiana was at the start of her life and was a beautiful and talented girl.

“We are devastated that they have been wrenched from us when both of them still had so much living to do.

“We will all miss Emma and Khiana dearly but take some comfort in the fact they have been reunited as a family.”

A man in his 20s from St Neots who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is ask to contact police on 101 or via our online reporting centre quoting Operation Mabel.

Bedfordshire Police would be particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which could help them with their enquiries.

In a statement Bedfordshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with their family at this incredibly difficult time.”