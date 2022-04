Alexander Smith-Sturgess has been found dead in St Neots. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A missing man from St Neots has been found dead in a river.

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 27, was reported missing earlier this week.

He was last seen in Barnes Close, St Neots, at 1am on April 14.

Cambridgeshire Police said: "It is with sadness that we can confirm Alexander's body was found in the river in St Neots yesterday."