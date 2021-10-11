Axe-wielding burglar smashed way into St Neots house
- Credit: Cambs Police
A man who smashed his way into a house in St Neots with an axe and tried to attack a man inside, has been jailed.
Andrew Moser, 58, broke into the house in Whitehall Walk, St Neots, on July 24.
Police received a call from the “terrified” occupants at about 1.20am as Moser began using the axe to smash his way into their home.
Once inside, a man managed to wrestle the axe from Moser and get out of the house.
Police arrived and swiftly arrested Moser.
Moser, of Henbrook, St Neots, later pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with intent to do grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday (October 8).
Detective Constable Katie Housham, who investigated, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victims who were terrified as they were woken to Moser smashing his way into their home.
“I am glad justice has been done today and hope this will bring some comfort to them.
“Burglary is a priority area for the force and we will work hard to bring perpetrators to justice.”
For burglary prevention advice, visit: https://bit.ly/3DnkF8q