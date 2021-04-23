Published: 12:08 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM April 23, 2021

Yesterday, (April 22) at Peterborough Crown Court, Bryan Humphreys, was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years. - Credit: Archant

A man who arranged to meet a 'teenage boy' he contacted on Grindr got a shock when the child actually turned out to be an undercover police officer.

Bryan Humphreys, 55, used the dating app to initiate a sexualised conversation with the ‘boy’, who clearly stated he was 14 years old, on December 11 2019.

He went on to arrange to meet up with the boy on December 22 but instead was arrested at his home in Godmanchester.

In interview Humphreys admitted having the conversations with the ‘boy’, but said he didn’t realise it was a criminal offence and denied that he ever intended to actually meet the child.

He went on to admit attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Yesterday (April 22) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

DC Keith Evans said: “Humphreys’ claim that he didn’t realise his actions were illegal is baffling. His behaviour was totally unacceptable and I’m pleased he has now appeared in court.

“Sexual Harm Prevention Orders allow officers to conduct regular unannounced checks at an offender’s home and also restrict their access to the internet. We will continue to do all we can to keep our communities safe and protect children.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.