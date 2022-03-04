A man is being sought for information following a burglary in St Ives. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A woman's purse was stolen in a burglary in Huntingdonshire.

A man is being sought with connection with the incident which took place in Bluntisham, near St Ives on January 15.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the burglary.

The victim's bank cards have since been used in Bury, Cambridgeshire.

If you recognise him, or have any information about the theft, contact police via their web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/3475/22.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

