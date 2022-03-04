Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Purse stolen from woman in Bluntisham near St Ives

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:39 AM March 4, 2022
A man is being sought for information following a burglary in St Ives. 

A man is being sought for information following a burglary in St Ives. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A woman's purse was stolen in a burglary in Huntingdonshire.

A man is being sought with connection with the incident which took place in Bluntisham, near St Ives on January 15.  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the burglary.

The man pictured is being sought by Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The man pictured is being sought by Cambridgeshire Constabulary. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The victim's bank cards have since been used in Bury, Cambridgeshire. 

Do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man? - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

If you recognise him, or have any information about the theft, contact police via their web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/3475/22. 

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org 
 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire
St Ives News

