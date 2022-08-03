Stuart Prigmore's DNA was linked to packages of drugs found in a Huntingdon flat. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man who dealt drugs from a drug user’s home on Ermine Street, Huntingdon, has been sentenced.

Stuart Prigmore, of Midland Road in Wellingborough, was found by police with cash and mobile phones inside the flat in June 2019.

Officers searched the property and found 31 wraps of heroin and 42 wraps of crack cocaine inside as well as debt sheets.

Prigmore’s DNA was linked to some packages of the drugs.

At Huntingdon Crown Court on August 1, Prigmore, 21, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for 20 months, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and acquiring criminal property.

Detective Constable Alex Oliver said: “Prigmore was only a teenager himself at this time yet he was exploiting a vulnerable drug user for his own financial gain.

“Drugs bring misery to our communities. We urge people to report drug activity to us.”

For more information about drug dealing in Cambridgeshire, visit https://bit.ly/3d3DfKQ