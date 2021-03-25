Published: 7:33 AM March 25, 2021

Ricky Homer was captured on CCTV stealing from the dentist. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A serial burglar caught on CCTV stealing from a dentist in Huntingdon has been sent to prison.

Ricky Homer, 34, of no fixed abode, admitted breaking into the dental practice, in Brampton Road, Huntingdon, in June 2019 and stealing more than £400 as well as receipts.

The 34-year-old, of no fixed abode, was identified on CCTV by neighbourhood officers and arrested.

Homer appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on March 23 and he was sentenced to six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to burglary.

PC Callum Wade said after the hearing: “Homer is a prolific burglar with a catalogue of previous convictions. It is disappointing to see when someone doesn’t learn from their previous actions, despite spending time in prison.

“For as long as Homer continues to offend and not change his ways, we will continue to put him before the courts.”



















