Published: 9:53 AM June 25, 2021

Erlon Cuni, 30, has been jailed after £500,000 cannabis bust in Yaxley. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man has been jailed after police sniffed out a £500,000 cannabis factory in the loft of a house in Yaxley.

The Huntingdon neighbourhood team were executing a warrant in Main Street on April 26 when they smelt cannabis coming from a neighbouring property.

The inquisitive team went round to the house and were greeted by Erlon Cuni who had cannabis buds on his clothing.

They arrested the 30-year-old and a search of the home revealed bags of cannabis worth up to £500,000 in the loft as well as equipment for growing and preparing the drug to be sold.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (June 21), Cuni was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. He had previously pleaded guilty to production of cannabis.

Detective Constable Mat Belfitt, who investigated, said: “Thankfully our neighbourhood officers were in the right place at the right time to ensure this substantial amount of illegal drugs were stopped from finding their way to the streets.

“Drug trafficking is a source of revenue for organised crime groups, many of whom are involved in other forms of serious crime including modern slavery.

“We would encourage people to continue to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories including blacked out windows and people coming and going various times of the day.”