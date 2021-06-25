News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Man behind £500,000 cannabis factory is jailed

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:53 AM June 25, 2021   
Erlon Cuni, 30, has been jailed after £500,000 cannabis bust in Yaxley.

Erlon Cuni, 30, has been jailed after £500,000 cannabis bust in Yaxley. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man has been jailed after police sniffed out a £500,000 cannabis factory in the loft of a house in Yaxley.

The Huntingdon neighbourhood team were executing a warrant in Main Street on April 26 when they smelt cannabis coming from a neighbouring property. 

The inquisitive team went round to the house and were greeted by Erlon Cuni who had cannabis buds on his clothing. 

Erlon Cuni, 30, has been jailed after £500,000 cannabis bust in Yaxley.

Erlon Cuni, 30, has been jailed after £500,000 cannabis bust in Yaxley. - Credit: Cambs Police

They arrested the 30-year-old and a search of the home revealed bags of cannabis worth up to £500,000 in the loft as well as equipment for growing and preparing the drug to be sold. 

At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (June 21), Cuni was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. He had previously pleaded guilty to production of cannabis. 

Erlon Cuni, 30, has been jailed after £500,000 cannabis bust in Yaxley.

Erlon Cuni, 30, has been jailed after £500,000 cannabis bust in Yaxley. - Credit: Cambs Police

Detective Constable Mat Belfitt, who investigated, said: “Thankfully our neighbourhood officers were in the right place at the right time to ensure this substantial amount of illegal drugs were stopped from finding their way to the streets. 

“Drug trafficking is a source of revenue for organised crime groups, many of whom are involved in other forms of serious crime including modern slavery. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New garden village on outskirts of St Neots will bring 10,000 homes
  2. 2 Jail for man who stole more than £25,000 from company
  3. 3 Notice served to remove travellers from school site
  1. 4 Police move in to close house after reports of anti-social behaviour
  2. 5 Mum's donation to thank 'incredible' midwives and maternity staff
  3. 6 Man named following fatal collision near Bluntisham
  4. 7 Check out our photo gallery of cute family pets
  5. 8 Man behind £500,000 cannabis factory is jailed
  6. 9 Man jailed for sexual relationship with schoolgirl
  7. 10 Flood devastation as villagers are forced to clear drains with their bare hands

“We would encourage people to continue to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories including blacked out windows and people coming and going various times of the day.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Hancock visited Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Matt Hancock at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
TB patients in beds on the balconies at Papworth in 1932

Check out some of Huntingdonshire's fascinating history

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The picturesque Stukeley Country Hotel. 

Murder most foul in village's historical records

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Stephen Ferguson is the mayor of St Neots.

Plans for Ox-Cam Arc are 'pretty awful'

Stephen Ferguson

Logo Icon