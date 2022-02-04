Man jailed for sexual assault in Huntingdon
- Credit: CAMBS POLICE
A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a woman at a house in Huntingdon.
Justin Elson, 37, was drinking with a friend at a house in Huntingdon on April 26, 2020 before the assault happened.
The victim joined them for a short period before going to bed.
However, the victim woke up soon after to find Elson on top of her, touching her sexually. She resisted and he eventually passed out from intoxication.
Elson, of Hartford, Huntingdon, was arrested and made no comment in interview. However, he has since pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault.
He was sentenced lat Peterborough Crown Court on January 28 to one year and eight months in prison, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.
DC Donna Hachin said: “There are many misconceptions about what counts as consent, but there is no way that Elson could have misconstrued a sleeping woman for a consensual partner.
“We take all allegations seriously and will always look to put offenders before the courts to try and achieve justice”.