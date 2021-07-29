Published: 10:12 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 10:14 AM July 29, 2021

Richard Paul was jailed for 11 years, with an extended four years on licence, at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday, July 28. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man has been jailed for more than a decade for carrying out a “savage” attack which left the victim without a spleen.

Richard Paul, 28, of no fixed address, visited a property in The Paddocks, in Hemingford Grey, in the early hours of September 23 last year.

He assaulted a woman who ran to a neighbour’s house for safety, but she was not seriously injured. However, he attacked another man, hitting him on the head and kicking him on the floor.



He suffered severe internal injuries, including a ruptured spleen, and the force of the attack left him needing a splenectomy.

Paul and accomplice, 28-year-old Shurmarkie Shields, fled the scene but CCTV footage captured them in a nearby car park.

A short while later a taxi arrived, picked up the men and took them to Sallowbush Road, in Huntingdon.

CCTV captured the pair running away from the taxi without paying and also identified Shields running into the rear of his home on the same street.

Further footage from the local Costcutter shop showed Paul in the store at just before 10am – six hours after the attack and 30 minutes after fleeing from the taxi without paying.

CCTV image of Richard Paul in the Costcutter store. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Shields was arrested at his home the same day, while Paul was arrested the following day – still wearing the same clothes – and hiding behind a shed at a house in Surrey Road, Huntingdon.

In police interview he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, however, as his trial began at Huntingdon Law Courts in February he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

On the same day Shields was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £113.80 in compensation for making off without payment.

Paul was jailed for 11 years, with an extended four years on licence, at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (July 28).

DC Marcus Johnson, who investigated, said: “This savage attack left a man without his spleen, which means he is at much more risk from life-threatening infections and also needs daily medication for the rest of his life.

“No-one deserves to be attacked like this in their own home. We will do all we can to bring violent offenders to justice.”