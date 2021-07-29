News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

“Savage” attack left man without spleen

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:12 AM July 29, 2021    Updated: 10:14 AM July 29, 2021
Richard Paul was jailed for 11 years, with an extended four years on licence.

Richard Paul was jailed for 11 years, with an extended four years on licence, at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday, July 28. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man has been jailed for more than a decade for carrying out a “savage” attack which left the victim without a spleen.

Richard Paul, 28, of no fixed address, visited a property in The Paddocks, in Hemingford Grey, in the early hours of September 23 last year.

He assaulted a woman who ran to a neighbour’s house for safety, but she was not seriously injured. However, he attacked another man, hitting him on the head and kicking him on the floor.

He suffered severe internal injuries, including a ruptured spleen, and the force of the attack left him needing a splenectomy.

Paul and accomplice, 28-year-old Shurmarkie Shields, fled the scene but CCTV footage captured them in a nearby car park.

A short while later a taxi arrived, picked up the men and took them to Sallowbush Road, in Huntingdon.

You may also want to watch:

CCTV captured the pair running away from the taxi without paying and also identified Shields running into the rear of his home on the same street.

Further footage from the local Costcutter shop showed Paul in the store at just before 10am – six hours after the attack and 30 minutes after fleeing from the taxi without paying.

CCTV image of Richard Paul in the Costcutter store.

CCTV image of Richard Paul in the Costcutter store. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman jailed for knife-point robbery
  2. 2 Huntingdon dealer who stole from vulnerable man is jailed
  3. 3 Delicious dessert shop 'Snik Snax' opens
  1. 4 Warning to Huntingdon residents about the legal use of e-scooters
  2. 5 7 of the most expensive houses on the market in Cambridgeshire right now
  3. 6 Royal Oak in Hail Weston named as the best pub in Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 Life sentence for Huntingdon paedophile who abused seven girls
  5. 8 Huntingdon man found with stash of drugs and cash is jailed
  6. 9 Equipment worth £6,000 stolen from farm during overnight break-in
  7. 10 Man with rare heart condition shares how free location app saved his life

Shields was arrested at his home the same day, while Paul was arrested the following day – still wearing the same clothes – and hiding behind a shed at a house in Surrey Road, Huntingdon.

In police interview he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, however, as his trial began at Huntingdon Law Courts in February he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

CCTV image of Richard Paul in the Costcutter store.

CCTV image of Richard Paul in the Costcutter store. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

On the same day Shields was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £113.80 in compensation for making off without payment.

Paul was jailed for 11 years, with an extended four years on licence, at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (July 28).

DC Marcus Johnson, who investigated, said: “This savage attack left a man without his spleen, which means he is at much more risk from life-threatening infections and also needs daily medication for the rest of his life.

“No-one deserves to be attacked like this in their own home. We will do all we can to bring violent offenders to justice.”

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amelia Smith of March after surgery at Peterborough City Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital | Updated

Mother sends warning over 'disgraceful' care of six-year-old daughter

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Highways England has warned about a road closure in Huntingdon over the weekend of July 31.

Road closure in Huntingdon over weekend of July 31

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Collision at Wyton 

Motorist crashes into telephone pole at Wyton

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Neil Roberts, 45, messaged the ‘girls’ on a social media platform

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Paedophile caught by cops after preying on 'teenage girls' online

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon