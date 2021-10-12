Breaking

Published: 12:55 PM October 12, 2021

A man is in critical condition in hospital after a serious collision on London Road in in St Ives yesterday October 11. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man has been left in critical condition and in hospital, after a serious collision in St Ives yesterday October 11.

At about 10.40pm a HGV was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in London Road, St Ives, near to Callum Farm.

Officers, paramedics and the air ambulance all attended the scene and the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

The pedestrian was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

The driver of the HGV remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Officers are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “This was a serious collision which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

“We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 510 of October 11.