St Neots man in court on drugs charges
Published: 3:59 PM January 13, 2022
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man was due to appear in court at Huntingdon today (January 13) following a drugs raid in St Neots.
Nelson Smith, 22, of Cambridge Road, was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and assaulting a police officer.
Officers from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Policing Teams carried out a section 23 Misuse of Drugs warrant in Cambridge Road on Wednesday morning (January 12).
If you suspect drug activity in your area, report it to here: https://bit.ly/3nog9AW