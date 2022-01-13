News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

St Neots man in court on drugs charges

person

Julian Makey

Published: 3:59 PM January 13, 2022
Police are warning people that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime

Police are warning people that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man was due to appear in court at Huntingdon today (January 13) following a drugs raid in St Neots.

Nelson Smith, 22, of Cambridge Road, was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and assaulting a police officer.

Officers from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Policing Teams carried out a section 23 Misuse of Drugs  warrant in Cambridge Road on Wednesday morning (January 12).

If you suspect drug activity in your area, report it to here: https://bit.ly/3nog9AW

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described

Cambs Live News

Baby Reuben killed in savage attack by Staffordshire bull terrier whilst...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Raymond Baxter jailed for sexually abusing young girls more than 20 years ago

Cambridge Crown Court

Paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of girls 20 years ago

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith appeared in Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Editor's Comment: Kane Mitchell was a sadistic bully who showed no remorse

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith pictured in Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Cambs Live News

Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon