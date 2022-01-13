Police are warning people that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man was due to appear in court at Huntingdon today (January 13) following a drugs raid in St Neots.

Nelson Smith, 22, of Cambridge Road, was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and assaulting a police officer.

Officers from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Policing Teams carried out a section 23 Misuse of Drugs warrant in Cambridge Road on Wednesday morning (January 12).

